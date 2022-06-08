NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 583,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $16,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

