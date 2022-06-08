CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CAE by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after buying an additional 141,356 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

