Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 446 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Newmont by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

