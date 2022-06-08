American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,819 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $168.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.03. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

