Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DORM. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

