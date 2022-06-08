Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 16,941 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,941 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 336.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

