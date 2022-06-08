Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $143.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

