Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 4,793 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ONE Gas by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGS. Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

