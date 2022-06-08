1,708 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. State Street Corp boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 18.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after buying an additional 143,273 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 372,926 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 448,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

