Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $51,000 Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 532.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE:SMP opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $903.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 665,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,003.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $114,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,883 shares in the company, valued at $604,665.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

