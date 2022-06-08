Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.49 Million in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of Mynaric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYNA. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mynaric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,004,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mynaric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in shares of Mynaric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYNA stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Mynaric AG has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MYNA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Mynaric from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mynaric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

