Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 84,178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 95.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.10.

TXRH stock opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

In other news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

