Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 223,300 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of GoHealth worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $6,904,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $5,197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $4,926,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.22.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $1.43. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. GoHealth’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOCO shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.47.

About GoHealth (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.