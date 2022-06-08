Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 5,600 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in RLI by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RLI by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI stock opened at $119.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $121.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.40.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

