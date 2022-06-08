Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Veritiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veritiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

VRTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTV opened at $158.48 on Wednesday. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Profile (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.