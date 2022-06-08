Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 195.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Accuray were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARAY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accuray by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 614,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Accuray by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 714,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 579,561 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth about $2,602,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $204.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

