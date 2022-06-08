Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,982,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 98,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.29. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

