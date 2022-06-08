Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 53,453 Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $268,000.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Outfront Media stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

About Outfront Media (Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.