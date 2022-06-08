Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,260,502 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $680.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.