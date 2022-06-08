Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.92% of TCR2 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 1,132,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 698,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 262,897 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $104.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.21.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCRR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

