Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 770,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.87% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $8,550,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 91,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 319,114 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 527,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,497,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 223,526 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 2,254.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

