Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.70 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 857,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 784,439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,266,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 776,225 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 498,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,188,000 after purchasing an additional 302,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

NYSE HOG opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

