Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. Inspired Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $11.35 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

In other news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 634,921 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,304,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 309,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 49.3% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 817,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 269,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.