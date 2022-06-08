Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. Inspired Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $11.35 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

In other news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 634,921 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,304,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 309,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 49.3% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 817,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 269,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

