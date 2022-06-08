$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $53.50 on Friday. Donaldson has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.06%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Donaldson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

