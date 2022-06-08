Credit Suisse AG Purchases 34,001 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of Range Resources worth $11,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Range Resources stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.98. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $408,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,688.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $5,669,875. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

