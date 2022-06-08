State Street Corp Grows Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,683,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $134,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,197,000 after buying an additional 1,141,679 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $62,221,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,783,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 52.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,904,000 after buying an additional 156,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 137.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,750,000 after buying an additional 131,294 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $138.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.31. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $981,281.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

