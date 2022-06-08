State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,189,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 285,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.29% of Equity Commonwealth worth $134,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,405,000 after purchasing an additional 712,369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 709,653 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,023,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,412,000 after purchasing an additional 523,577 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 567,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 420,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,395,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,255,000 after purchasing an additional 350,276 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQC stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

