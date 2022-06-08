Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of BeiGene worth $51,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $154.57 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

BeiGene Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.