Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $46,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

