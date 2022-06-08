Zevia PBC (ZVIA) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Zevia PBC to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zevia PBC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 3 5 0 2.63 Zevia PBC Competitors 220 775 1034 39 2.43

Zevia PBC presently has a consensus price target of $14.19, suggesting a potential upside of 396.07%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Zevia PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zevia PBC and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC $138.17 million -$45.99 million -1.47 Zevia PBC Competitors $5.73 billion $412.20 million -33.30

Zevia PBC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC. Zevia PBC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC -39.61% -211.71% -54.50% Zevia PBC Competitors -0.02% -22.29% -2.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zevia PBC rivals beat Zevia PBC on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zevia PBC (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

