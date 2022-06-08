Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,503 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of IAA worth $28,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IAA by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

IAA stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.55. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. IAA’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.