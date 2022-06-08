Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,199 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $27,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,876,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NPO stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.35. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.29%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

