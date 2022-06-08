Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.86 Million Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 143,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $25,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBC opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.94%.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.