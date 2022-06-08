Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Kennametal worth $25,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

Kennametal stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

