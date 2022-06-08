Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $26,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 47,442 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of APAM opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.