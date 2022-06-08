Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 702,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,992 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $50,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

IDCC stock opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Several analysts have commented on IDCC shares. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

