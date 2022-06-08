Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.80 Million in Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 208,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.91% of Impel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 458.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ IMPL opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $34.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

