Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 664,734 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,734 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

