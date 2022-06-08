Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 176,673 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 617.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,673 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.13% of SelectQuote worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SelectQuote by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

SelectQuote stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.18. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.36.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $275.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.12 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

