Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.86 Million in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of RDN opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

