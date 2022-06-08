Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,945 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELDN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

