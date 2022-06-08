Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.97 Million in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 177,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.60% of Landec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landec by 1,583.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 556,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landec by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Landec by 2,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 439,339 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Landec by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 290,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Landec by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 255,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 40,170 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNDC shares. Barrington Research cut Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.54 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

