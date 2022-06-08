Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.02 Million in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 310,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Evolus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $70,928.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $646,026.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

