Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $90.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

