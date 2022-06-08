PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

