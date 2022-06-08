Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 25,099 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,099 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.14.

Ryder System stock opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

