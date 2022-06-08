Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Webster Financial worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

WBS opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

