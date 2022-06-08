Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 67,987 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,987 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EnerSys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,146,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $100.23.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.