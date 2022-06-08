American Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after buying an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.12.

AAPL opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.77. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.94 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.