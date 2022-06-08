Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 340 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE RMD opened at $214.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.55. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $603,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,434,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.